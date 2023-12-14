Headlines

IPL 2024 auction: List of players with INR 50 lakh base price

The ten franchises have a total of 77 slots to fill at the auction on December 19 in Dubai.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

The highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 19. Initially, a whopping 1,166 players were expected to be part of the auction, but the final list has been trimmed down to a more manageable 333 players.

While there is still a considerable pool of talent available for bidding in Dubai, teams are limited to filling only 77 slots, with 30 of them reserved for overseas players. Among the shortlisted players, 214 are Indian cricketers, while the remaining 119 hail from overseas, including two players from Associate nations.

The IPL 2024 auction list comprises a total of 116 capped cricketers, 215 uncapped players, and two Associate nation cricketers. The franchises collectively possess a purse of INR 262.95 crore to splurge at the auction. Among the teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) boast the highest salary cap of INR 38.15 crore, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the opportunity to fill a maximum of 12 slots.

In terms of player pricing, 23 individuals have positioned themselves in the top price bracket of INR 2 crore, while 13 cricketers have set a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore. Additionally, 14 players fall within the ₹1 crore price range, with 11 more in the INR 75 lakh category. Furthermore, numerous players find themselves in the INR 50 lakh category.

Rachin Ravindra, the talented cricketer from New Zealand, had an outstanding performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he showcased his skills by scoring three centuries. As a result, he has been placed in the INR 50 lakh bracket. Joining him in this category is Dilshan Madushanka, a promising left-arm pacer from Sri Lanka, who impressed everyone with his remarkable achievement of claiming 21 wickets in just nine matches during the World Cup.

Adding to the star power of the INR 50 lakh bracket is Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, who also made a significant impact in the World Cup. This versatile all-rounder, at the age of 23, displayed his prowess by scoring an impressive total of 353 runs in eight innings, maintaining an outstanding average of 70.60. With a strike rate of 97.78 and three half-centuries to his name, Omarzai proved to be a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, he contributed to his team's success by taking seven wickets with his medium pace bowling.

Players with INR 50 lakh base

Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rachin Ravindra, K.S. Bharat, Kusal Mendis, Tristan Stubbs, Dilshan Madushanka, Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Tabraiz Shamsi, Alick Athanaze, Mark Chapman, Samuel Hain, Reeza Hendricks, Brandon King, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Wesley Agar, Qais Ahamad, Rehan Ahmed, Charith Asalanka, Brydon Carse, Ben Cutting, Matthew Forde, George Garton, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

READ| IPL 2024: Star batter returns as KKR captain, Nitish Rana named his deputy



