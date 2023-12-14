IPL 2024: Star batter returns as KKR captain, Nitish Rana named his deputy

Nitish Rana has been appointed as the vice-captain of KKR for the upcoming season of IPL.

Venky Mysore, the CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, made an exciting announcement on Thursday regarding the team's leadership for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Shreyas Iyer, a talented cricketer, will continue to serve as the captain of KKR, while Nitish Rana will take on the role of his deputy.

Unfortunately, Iyer was unable to participate in the IPL 2023 due to an injury, which led to Rana stepping up as captain for the entire season. Despite their efforts, the Knight Riders finished in eighth place in the rankings. However, Iyer made a triumphant return to cricket during the 2023 Asia Cup held in September-October. Moreover, he played a crucial role in helping India reach the final of the 2023 World Cup, which took place last month.

Making the announcement, Venky said: "It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character. We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas's shoes last season and did a great job. There's no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR"

The Knight Riders recently announced the return of Gautam Gambhir to the franchise as a mentor. Gambhir, a former captain, successfully led the KKR to victory in two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. However, he was released by the team prior to the 2018 season. After retiring from professional cricket, Gambhir took up the role of mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants for two years, in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer commended Rana for assuming the role of captain in 2023. Rana has been appointed as the vice-captain for the upcoming edition.

"I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," Iyer said.

