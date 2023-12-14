IND vs SA 3rd T20I, Johannesburg weather report: Will rain play spoilsport again?

Rain disrupted the first T20I, resulting in a complete washout without a single ball being bowled.

India will be facing South Africa in the final T20I of their three-match series in Johannesburg on Thursday, after trailing 0-1. Unfortunately, rain disrupted the first T20I, resulting in a complete washout without a single ball being bowled. However, in the second T20I held in Port Elizabeth, the home team suffered a crushing five-wicket defeat due to the implementation of the DLS method.

In the second T20I, India managed to score 180/7 in just 19.3 overs before the match was interrupted by rain. As a result, the game was reduced to a 15-over chase, with the target set at 153 for victory. Rinku Singh emerged as the highest scorer for the Indian team, contributing an unbeaten 68 runs, while captain Suryakumar Yadav also showcased his skills by scoring a well-deserved half-century with 56 runs. Meanwhile, South African bowler Gerald Coetzee displayed an impressive performance, taking three wickets to his name.

South Africa effortlessly chased down a target of 152 runs in just 15 overs, reaching a total of 154/5 in 13.5 overs. Reeze Hendricks showcased his exceptional skills for the Proteas, delivering a stunning knock of 49 runs off a mere 17 balls. On the other hand, Mukesh Kumar proved to be a formidable force for the home side, claiming two crucial dismissals.

Will rain play spoilsport?

Looking ahead to the third T20I on Thursday, Johannesburg is expected to offer better weather conditions, with no rain in the forecast. The temperature is anticipated to hover around a comfortable 28 degrees Celsius during the day, gradually dropping to 26 degrees Celsius as the match commences. As the game progresses, the temperature may further decline to a cool 20 degrees Celsius during the second innings.

The Wanderers Stadium, the venue for the upcoming match, stands as a unique international ground in South Africa where India has managed to maintain a balanced record. In Johannesburg, the two teams have locked horns in ten matches, with each side claiming victory in five encounters.

However, the Wanderers has proven to be a stronghold for South Africa, boasting an impressive success rate of 65.98% across all formats. Only at Centurion have they been more triumphant, albeit by a mere 0.29 percentage points.

