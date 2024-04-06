LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are poised to clash on April 7th at the prestigious Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This highly anticipated match will be the second fixture of the day, kicking off at 7:30 PM.

Lucknow has showcased an impressive performance thus far, triumphing in two out of three matches. Standout players such as Nicholas Pooran, Quentin De Kock, and KL Rahul have been instrumental in the team's success, leading the charge in scoring. On the bowling front, Mayank Yadav, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohsin Khan have shone brightly as the top wicket-takers.

In contrast, Gujarat has secured victories in two out of four matches played. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have been pivotal in the team's batting prowess. Noteworthy is Mohit Sharma, who currently holds the coveted Purple Cap with seven wickets to his credit.

Match details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 21st Match

Date & Time: Apr 07, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill (Captain), Sai Sudharan, KL Rahul (Vice Captain)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Mohit Sharma, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

LSG vs GT My Dream11 team

KL Rahul (vc), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Krunal Pandya, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mayank Yadav (c)

