Why Rajasthan Royals is wearing special all-pink jersey during IPL 2024 match against RCB?

The Rajasthan Royals will don a unique all-pink kit for their IPL 2024 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

This special jersey is a key component of the franchise's Pink Promise campaign, which is dedicated to promoting women's empowerment in rural India.

“The Pink Promise match aims to amplify the team’s support to the inspirational and empowered women from rural India. The Foundation’s overarching vision of ‘ Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’ has inspired action from empowered women who are breaking barriers to lead positive change,” the franchise said in a statement.

The jersey for Saturday's match was officially launched on March 12th prior to the start of the season. The unveiling ceremony was led by former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and Rajasthan's sports minister, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In a commendable initiative, Rajasthan Royals will be contributing to the community by providing solar energy to six households for every six hit during the match.

