Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Kya ICC exist karta hai?': Salman Butt makes explosive remark on BCCI vs PCB debate

The former Pakistan captain asked if there was any ICC to have a look at it and then called for the Pakistan Cricket Board to show some strength.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

'Kya ICC exist karta hai?': Salman Butt makes explosive remark on BCCI vs PCB debate
Representational Image

The BCCI announced on Tuesday (October 18) that Team India will not tour Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, adding that the continental competition will be held at a neutral venue. Jay Shah, the board's secretary, made the big announcement to the media following the BCCI's AGM.

"We will have Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue. It is the government which decides over the permission of our team visiting Pakistan so we won't comment on that but for the 2023 Asia Cup, it is decided that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue," Shah told ANI.

The BCCI's stance has elicited significant comments from the Pakistan cricket community, with many former players dissatisfied with the board's decision. Salman Butt is the latest cricketer to criticize the BCCI.

The former Pakistan captain asked if there was any ICC to have a look at it and then called for the Pakistan Cricket Board to show some strength. "Pehle mujhe ye bataayein, kya ICC exist karta hai (firstly tell me, does ICC even exist?) Is it neutral? Is there no influence there? Is India not the heavyweight there because they bring more financial backup to ICC?."

"It was expected that India would say no. The solution to it should've been decided earlier. This happens everytime. The focus should be on the cricket so that fans and cricketers don't get affected. If there are political tensions, both teams should avoid touring one another. It shouldn't be that Pakistan tour India, but the latter doesn't come to Pakistan. PCB should show some strength, this is their chance."

Now that the BCCI has decided that Team India would not tour Pakistan, the 2023 Asia Cup appears to be returning to the UAE. The event was supposed to be held in India in 2018, however it was moved to the UAE. In 2022, Sri Lanka hosted the event after it was relocated to the United Arab Emirates.

Even if the PCB has threatened to withdraw from future ICC events in India, there is no doubt that the 2023 World Cup and subsequent events would be held solely in India.

READ| IND v PAK T20 World Cup: Check out head-to-head, key stats and numbers ahead of India-Pakistan high octane clash

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, other celebs attend Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's wedding
Filmfare Awards South 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Suriya's Soorarai Pottru win in major categories
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at Laal Singh Chaddha actor's childhood photos which are too cute to miss
Viral Photos of the Day: Ibrahim Ali Khan plays football, Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in casual summer wear
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JNU Merit List 1 released at jnu.ac.in for UG admission, last date to block seats October 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.