IND v PAK T20 World Cup: Check out head-to-head, key stats and numbers ahead of India-Pakistan high octane clash

Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022

Team India players are putting in the hard yards and leaving no stone unturned ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian contingent arrived in Melbourne after their warmup match against New Zealand was washed out, but since then they've begun practising in the nets for the high-octane clash against Pakistan.

Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets in the last edition of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When Pakistan toured India for a five-match Test series in 1952, the two teams first met. The series was won by the hosts 2-1. Both countries have played multiple Test, ODI, and T20I matches since then.

However, due to political tensions and many conflicts between the two countries, cricket suffered over the years as both sides were instructed to cut all cricketing relations with each other.

To date, India and Pakistan have faced off on 201 occasions at the international level, with Pakistan holding a better head-to-head record in Tests and ODIs.

Ind vs Pak head-to head

Format Matches IND won PAK won Draw/Tie/NR Test 59 9 12 38 ODI 132 55 73 4 T20I 11 8 3 0 Total 200 71 87 43

Ind vs Pak head-to head in World Cups

Event Matches IND won Pak won Draw/Tie/NR 50 over WC 7 7 0 0 T20 WC 6 4 1 1 Total 13 11 1 1

Ind vs Pak records and stats

India vs Pakistan in Tests

Highest team total in a Test innings: Pakistan scored 699/5 against India in the third Test at Lahore in 1989/90.

Lowest team total in a Test innings: Pakistan bowled India out for 106 in the second Test at Lucknow in 1952/53.

Highest individual score in Tests: India opener Virender Sehwag scored 309 against Pakistan in the first Test at Multan in 2004.

Best bowling figures in Tests: India’s Anil Kumble picked up 10/74 against Pakistan in the second innings of the second Test at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi in 1999.

India vs Pakistan in ODIs

Highest team total in ODIs: India posted 356/9 in the second ODI against Pakistan at Vizag in 2004/05.

Lowest team total in ODIs: Pakistan bowled India out for 79 in the second ODI at Sialkot in 1978/79.

Highest individual score in ODIs: Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar scored 194 against India in the sixth ODI of the Independence Cup at Chennai in 1997.

Best bowling figures in ODIs: Aaqib Javed of Pakistan picked up 7/37 against India in the final of the Wills Trophy at Sharjah in 1991.

India vs Pakistan in T20Is

India and Pakistan created history by becoming the first two countries to reach the final of the inaugural ICC World T20 event in South Africa in 2007. The two sides also engaged in a bowl-out during a group stage match at the mega event in Durban.

Highest team total in T20Is: India scored 192/5 against Pakistan in the second T20I at Ahmedabad in 2012.

Lowest team total in T20Is: India bowled Pakistan out for 83 in the fourth T20I at Dhaka during the Asia Cup in 2016.

Highest individual score in T20Is: Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan's unbeaten 79 against India during the Super 12 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is the highest individual score by any batter in Indo-Pak contests.

Best bowling figures in T20Is: Pakistan’s Mohammad Asif picked up 4/18 against India in the 10th match of the 2007 T20 World Cup at Durban.

READ| IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: How Rohit Sharma is training to tackle Shaheen Afridi threat