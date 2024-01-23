'Kudos to them, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's candid take on 'Bazball' ahead of England Tests

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Kudos to them, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's candid take on 'Bazball' ahead of England Tests

Jasprit Bumrah believes that he will have a lot of chances to take wickets if England decide to play 'Bazball' in the upcoming five-match Test series.

article-main

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 09:06 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian cricket team's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, expresses his confidence in securing numerous wickets if England opts for the 'Bazball' approach during the upcoming five-match Test series commencing on January 25. In a recent interview, Bumrah elaborated on how the aggressive style of cricket could work to his advantage, capitalizing on the likelihood of batsmen making errors while attempting to score quickly.

Although not personally identifying with Bazball, Bumrah acknowledges its success in presenting an alternative method of playing Test cricket.

'I don't necessarily resonate with the term Bazball, but their successful execution of an aggressive cricket style showcases an alternative approach to Test cricket,' stated Bumrah in an interview with The Guardian. 'From a bowler's perspective, it keeps me engaged in the game. If they persist with an accelerated pace, it won't fatigue me; instead, I could amass a significant number of wickets.

I always contemplate how I can leverage situations to my advantage. Kudos to them, but as a bowler, I remain actively involved in the game,' he added.

Reflecting on the disappointment of India's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, despite winning ten consecutive matches in the tournament, Bumrah shared his sentiments. 'I was at home; we had won every game...you can't dismiss it as just part of the game. It was painful, and it should be; we put in a lot of hard work, played exceptional cricket.

While it's not an ideal situation, it's part of the job, and one must move forward. In six months, there's another [T20] World Cup. On certain days, especially the significant ones, destiny plays its role. You can't reach the final if you're not that good. It stung for a few days,' explained Bumrah.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE