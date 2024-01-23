'Kudos to them, but...': Jasprit Bumrah's candid take on 'Bazball' ahead of England Tests

Jasprit Bumrah believes that he will have a lot of chances to take wickets if England decide to play 'Bazball' in the upcoming five-match Test series.

Indian cricket team's fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, expresses his confidence in securing numerous wickets if England opts for the 'Bazball' approach during the upcoming five-match Test series commencing on January 25. In a recent interview, Bumrah elaborated on how the aggressive style of cricket could work to his advantage, capitalizing on the likelihood of batsmen making errors while attempting to score quickly.

Although not personally identifying with Bazball, Bumrah acknowledges its success in presenting an alternative method of playing Test cricket.

'I don't necessarily resonate with the term Bazball, but their successful execution of an aggressive cricket style showcases an alternative approach to Test cricket,' stated Bumrah in an interview with The Guardian. 'From a bowler's perspective, it keeps me engaged in the game. If they persist with an accelerated pace, it won't fatigue me; instead, I could amass a significant number of wickets.

I always contemplate how I can leverage situations to my advantage. Kudos to them, but as a bowler, I remain actively involved in the game,' he added.

Reflecting on the disappointment of India's loss to Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, despite winning ten consecutive matches in the tournament, Bumrah shared his sentiments. 'I was at home; we had won every game...you can't dismiss it as just part of the game. It was painful, and it should be; we put in a lot of hard work, played exceptional cricket.

While it's not an ideal situation, it's part of the job, and one must move forward. In six months, there's another [T20] World Cup. On certain days, especially the significant ones, destiny plays its role. You can't reach the final if you're not that good. It stung for a few days,' explained Bumrah.