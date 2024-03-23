KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 3 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting ready to face off in the third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (Mar 23). This clash between KKR and SRH brings together top IPL stars Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Mitchell Starc is making a comeback to the IPL after nine years, and Gautam Gambhir returns as the team's mentor. Pat Cummins took over as the new captain just a few weeks before the tournament began. In the history of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 25 times. KKR has dominated with 16 wins, while SRH has won only 9 matches.

Match Details:

Match: KKR vs SRH, Match 3 IPL 2024

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Herinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt

Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Herinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt, Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Umran Malik