Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers list here

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 DECLARED, direct link here

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2024 declared at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check toppers list here

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

7 IITians that are CEOs of Billion Dollar companies

Meet Mughal Emperor who used to drink Gangajal everyday

Meet wives and girlfriends of CSK players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

‘I am not for charity’: Anurag Kashyap is 'tired of helping newcomers', says he will charge Rs 1 lakh for…

Not Priyamani, but this actress was first choice opposite Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, got replaced because...

Meet actress who studied to become doctor, chose acting instead, became a superstar, she is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 3 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are getting ready to face off in the third match of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the famous Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled for 7:30 pm IST on Saturday (Mar 23). This clash between KKR and SRH brings together top IPL stars Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Mitchell Starc is making a comeback to the IPL after nine years, and Gautam Gambhir returns as the team's mentor. Pat Cummins took over as the new captain just a few weeks before the tournament began. In the history of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 25 times. KKR has dominated with 16 wins, while SRH has won only 9 matches.

Match Details:

Match: KKR vs SRH, Match 3 IPL 2024

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Herinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt

Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Umran Malik

KKR vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Herinrich Klaasen, Phil Salt, Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Umran Malik

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Inter result to be declared shortly at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

'No democracy in India today', alleges Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for...

Meet social media star who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt to become IPS officer, got AIR..

Sunita Kejriwal reads out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's message from ED custody

EC directs Centre to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement