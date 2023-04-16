Search icon
KKR vs MI: Venkatesh Iyer scores 104 to end KKR's 15-year century drought in IPL since Brendon McCullum in 2008

Iyer made a quickfire start to his innings against the Mumbai Indians, arriving early at the crease following the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Venkatesh Iyer made history on Sunday as he became the first Kolkata Knight Riders player since Brendon McCullum to score a century in the Indian Premier League. McCullum's only century for the Knight Riders came in the very first game of the IPL in 2008, when he smashed an unbeaten 158 off just 73 deliveries. Iyer reached the historic mark in 49 deliveries in a blistering innings against Mumbai Indians.

Iyer has had a strong start to the 2023 season, having scored 130 runs in four matches so far. He scored a quickfire 83 in just 40 deliveries during the side's game against defending champions Gujarat Titans last week. On Sunday, he took a giant leap as he joined McCullum as only the second KKR player to reach a three-figure mark.

Iyer made a quickfire start to his innings against the Mumbai Indians, arriving early at the crease following the dismissal of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the second over. By the end of the powerplay, Iyer had raced away to 39 off 16 deliveries. Even as he faced a seeming injury to his leg that required urgent treatment from physios, the left-handed batter eventually returned to bat and reached his half-century in 23 deliveries.

The batter smashed the MI bowlers all around the park, with his next fifty coming off just 26 deliveries as he hit six fours and nine sixes en route to the three-figure mark. Iyer was eventually dismissed in the 18th over of the innings by Riley Meredith. Going for a big hit, Iyer failed to time his reverse hit to perfection, and Duan Jansen made no mistake at deep third man, ending Iyer's innings.

This was Iyer's first century in the tournament, and the batting all-rounder has represented only Kolkata Knight Riders in the league so far. 

