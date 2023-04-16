Search icon
IPL 2023: Hrithik Shokeen gets into heated argument with Nitish Rana during KKR vs MI match, video goes viral

Following the wicket, Rana and Shokeen continued their exchange, which escalated quickly, leaving the left-hander visibly fired up.

During Sunday's IPL clash at the Wankhede Stadium, tensions rose as Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen exchanged heated words. The incident occurred in the eighth over of the Mumbai Indians innings when Rana attempted a big shot against Shokeen but was caught at mid-wicket for an easy out.

Following the wicket, Rana and Shokeen continued their exchange, which escalated quickly, leaving the left-hander visibly fired up. MI players Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla intervened, calming Rana down and separating the pair.

Rana, who is typically level-headed, was clearly upset with Shokeen for reasons unknown. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR, and the team got off to a steady start with Venkatesh Iyer leading the charge after Gurbaz and N Jagadeesan departed cheaply.

