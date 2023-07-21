Headlines

'King is back': Fans react after Virat Kohli smashes 76th century in 500th international game

After a couple of underwhelming seasons from 2020 to 2022, where he averaged less than 30 in Test matches, Virat Kohli has made a triumphant return to form in 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

Team India batter Virat Kohli achieved a remarkable feat on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad on Friday, July 21. In his highly anticipated 500th international game, Kohli brought up his 29th Test century, displaying his exceptional skills with a trademark square drive for a boundary off the bowling of Shannon Gabriel.

This century not only marked Kohli's 76th international ton but also became the first by a cricketer in their 500th international game. Additionally, it allowed him to equal the century count of the legendary Sir Don Bradman, placing him at 16th on the all-time list. Notably, this was Kohli's first overseas Test century since the 2018 Perth Test.

After a couple of underwhelming seasons from 2020 to 2022, where he averaged less than 30 in Test matches, Virat Kohli has made a triumphant return to form in 2023. The exceptional batter has scored two centuries in just seven games, boasting an impressive average of over 60 in the red-ball format this year.

Fans on Twitter couldn't contain their joy and excitement, celebrating this incredible achievement of one of India's finest cricketers. Kohli's return to form and his century in this milestone game have undoubtedly brought immense happiness to his supporters.

Check out the reactions here:

Undoubtedly, Kohli is one of the most decorated batters of his generation, captivating fans worldwide with his elegant strokeplay and match-winning performances over the past 15 years. Throughout his illustrious international career, the former Indian captain has amassed over 25,000 runs, maintaining an average of over 50 across all formats.

Furthermore, Kohli stands second only to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in terms of the total number of centuries scored, with an impressive tally of 76 tons to his name.

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

