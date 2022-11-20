'Khud hi khudko chede ja rahi hai': Shubman Gill reacts to Urvashi Rautela's links with Rishabh Pant

Shubman Gill gives EPIC response to Urvashi Rautela-Rishabh Pant links

Team India opener Shubman Gill is currently in New Zealand and will be expected to the lineup for the Men in Blue after impressing in the ODI format. While Gill is in line to make his T20I debut, he recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' Punjabi chat show, 'Dil Diyan Gallan' wherein he was asked about Urvashi Rautela's links to Rishabh Pant.

Ever since the Bollywood actress gave an interview wherein she mentioned a certain 'Mr RP' came to meet her at her hotel, Urvashi and Rishabh have been in the spotlight, even clashing publically, as they gave a verdict of their own side of the story.

Recently, Pant was teased by many fans as well, while he was in Australia during the T20 World Cup, while Urvashi was also mocked by the fans for apparently 'stalking' Pant.

When quizzed about the whole scenario, Gill gave a rather hilarious response which is going viral all over the internet.

The youngster said that there was nothing from Pant's side and that Urvashi wants someone to tease her.

"There is nothing from Rishabh Pant's side. He doesn't get distracted by her activities. Actually, Urvashi wants that someone teases her," replied Gill in Punjabi while quizzed about the issue.

Gill also made plenty of headlines after his cryptic reply when quizzed about his dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan. The youngster neither confirmed that he was dating Sara nor denied the rumour, instead replying with an intriguing 'may be' when asked if he was dating the Bollywood actress.

After impressing with the bat against the likes of Zimbabwe and other teams in ODIs, Gill will be expected to partner Ishan Kishan as an opener in the second T20I between India and New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday.