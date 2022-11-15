Shubman Gill hints about dating Sara Ali Khan? Indian cricketer spills the beans on dating rumours

Source: Shubman Gill (Instagram), Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan's dating rumours have flooded the internet ever since their video went viral in which they were seen exiting a hotel together, and were also seen inside a flight in each other's company.

Previously, Shubman was rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar, but now it seems he has gotten close to Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

Recently, the Indian cricketer was questioned about his dating life and the 23-year-old gave a cryptic response, leaving fans wondering whether he actually hinted about his relationship with Sara.

Shubman recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' popular Punjabi show 'Dil Diyan Gallan'.

During his interaction, the opening batsman was quizzed about who is the fittest female actor in Bollywood and guess what Shubman didn't waste a second before replying, "Sara."

Sonam then directly asked Shubman the burning questions, she asked him whether he was dating Sara Ali Khan and the cricketer gave a rather intriguing reply. He said, "May be."

One of the finest cricketers in the Indian team despite his young age, Shubman was further pressed to elaborate his answer. The host Sonam quizzed, "sara ka sara sach bolo," to which he replied, "sara da sara sach bol diya. May be, maybe not."

The kind of replies Shubman Gill gave on the chat show will only further add to the speculation regarding his dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan.