Meet Shahneel Gill, gorgeous sister of Star Indian batsman Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is also known for being a loving brother and often gets clicked with his sister 'Shahneel Gill' who is no less than a diva.

  • Oct 26, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Shubman Gill has been in news majorly because of his amazing performance. But he is also known for being a loving brother. This 22-year-old rising star has a sister named Shahneel Gill.

While there is not much information about Shahneel Gill the one thing we all know is she is the sister of India’s youngest and rising star Shubman Gill. Shahneel Gill has been in a lot of discussions precisely because of her exceptional beauty.

She put a lot of glamorous and stylish pictures on Instagram. Because of her exquisite self, she has about 42 thousand followers on her Instagram. Shahneel Gill age is 23.

They appear to share a really great bond. There are many funny videos on their Instagram handles where they both are acting together and enjoying each other’s company.

