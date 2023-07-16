Headlines

Jasprit Bumrah seen bowling full-throttle in nets, speedster could be back for this series

Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March, began bowling again last month after a successful rehabilitation at the NCA.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah, a key player for Team India in the upcoming 50-over World Cup, is on the verge of making a full recovery and is expected to join the Indian white-ball team for the T20Is in Ireland next month. Currently training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bumrah has been steadily increasing his workload, so has Shreyas Iyer, who has resumed batting.

Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March, began bowling again last month after a successful rehabilitation at the NCA. Under the guidance of BCCI's head of cricket, VVS Laxman, he has been bowling at full intensity during practice sessions, delivering 8-10 overs.

Initially, the selectors and team management had hoped to include Bumrah in the Asia Cup squad in September. However, his recent progress suggests that he may be able to travel to Ireland next month with a second-string India team. A final decision on this matter is expected to be made in the coming days.

After a lengthy absence from competitive cricket since last September, and considering the severity of his injury, Bumrah is being handled with utmost care. Fortunately, there have been no signs of discomfort during his daily training sessions at the nets. In fact, there are even whispers that Bumrah may participate in a few practice matches at the NCA, where training camps are currently underway.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, who recently underwent surgery for a lumbar stress fracture, is making a remarkable recovery and has resumed bowling. Similar to Bumrah, the 27-year-old missed the IPL due to injury and his last appearance in a competitive match was back in August 2022 during the Zimbabwe tour. Since then, he has been grappling with a stress fracture, which ultimately led to surgery. Initially, there were concerns about his fitness for the upcoming World Cup. However, Prasidh has now resumed regular bowling sessions, raising hopes for his inclusion in the Asia Cup, which would provide a significant boost to the Indian team.

Ever since his debut in the Indian team, Prasidh has made a significant impact in the middle-overs with his impressive pace. As opposition teams often target the second powerplay, Prasidh's presence would undoubtedly strengthen India's lineup and potentially alter their strategy for the World Cup.

READ| Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

