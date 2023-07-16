Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it will appeal to the sports ministry to reconsider the decision.

The Indian football team is set to miss the Asian Games for the second consecutive time due to their failure to meet the Sports Ministry's criteria of being ranked among the top 8 teams in the continent. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) initially planned for the national senior team head coach, Igor Stimac, to lead an Under-23 side to the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8, following the Kings Cup in Thailand from September 7 to 10.

Since 2002, the Asian Games have been exclusively for players under the age of 23, with the allowance of three players above that age in each team.

In a letter sent to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and all the National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Sports Ministry has said that "for team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to eighth among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation in Asian Games".

India is currently ranked 18th among countries under the Asian Football Confederation, which places them far from the top-8 in Asia. Recognizing this, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has expressed its intention to appeal to the sports ministry, urging them to reconsider their decision.

"This is a decision taken by the government. So, we have to abide by it. However, we will make an appeal to the government to reconsider the decision as far as football is concerned," AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran told PTI.

"The Indian team's performance this year has been extremely encouraging. It will be a great boost for football, especially for the U-23 boys, if they get an opportunity to play in the Asian Games."

The IOA had declined to grant clearance to the Indian football team for the 2018 Asian Games due to their failure to secure a top-8 ranking in Asia.

Fortunately, there exists a provision in the Sports Ministry's instructions, sent to both the IOA and NSFs, that may offer a glimmer of hope to the AIFF, led by Kalyan Chaubey.

(With PTI inputs)