Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Indian football team set to miss Asian Games for second successive edition, Here's why

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Viral video: Desi girl's sizzling dance in black attire to 'Deedar De' sets temperature soaring

Kajol trolled for asking Shah Rukh Khan to disclose 'real' box office collection of Pathaan

Sports

Sports

This teammate of Virat Kohli is also married to an actress, it's not KL Rahul, Yuvraj Singh or Hardik Pandya

The stylish right-handed batter is married to an actress and model. The couple dated for long before tying the nuptial knot.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

Manish Pandey, the dashing Indian cricketer, is not just known for his exceptional batting skills but also his charming personality. Born on September 10, 1989, in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Pandey made his mark in the cricketing world with his consistent performances and electrifying fielding. Whether he is smashing boundaries or taking stunning catches, Pandey never fails to leave the audience in awe.

Manish Pandey is married to Ashrita Shetty, a talented actor and model. The couple had been in a committed relationship for a significant period before finally exchanging their vows.

Who is Ashrita Shetty?

Ashrita Shetty, the stunning wife of Indian cricketer Manish Pandey, is renowned not only for her beauty but also for her accomplished career and elegant lifestyle. Born on July 16, 1993, Ashrita is a highly acclaimed Indian actress and model who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.

Ashrita Shetty has enjoyed a remarkable career in the entertainment industry, showcasing her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress. With notable appearances in movies such as "Udhayam NH4," "Bullet Basya," and "Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum," she has consistently demonstrated her ability to portray diverse roles across various regional languages. 

Ashrita's performances have garnered critical acclaim, earning her a dedicated fan base. In addition to her successful acting career, her elegant lifestyle and captivating presence have established her as a fashion icon and a beloved personality within the industry.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Ashrita Shetty leads a glamorous and luxurious lifestyle. She frequently shares glimpses of her opulent travels, high-profile events, and exquisite fashion choices on her social media platforms. Her impeccable sense of style and grace make her a true fashion icon, inspiring many with her stunning looks and impeccable fashion choices.

When did Ashrita Shetty got married?

In terms of her personal life, Ashrita Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer Manish Pandey on December 2, 2019. 

The couple's wedding ceremony was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Through her striking photos, Ashrita Shetty effortlessly captivates the camera, exuding elegance and charm. Whether it's her red carpet appearances, fashion shoots, or candid moments, her photographs capture her radiant persona, leaving a lasting impression on anyone fortunate enough to lay eyes upon them.

READ| IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

