Cricket

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan's mehendi has CWC 2019 logo, fans go gaga saying 'cuteness overloaded'

As soon as Sanjana's Ganesan's mehendi pictures surfaced, the fans started coming to a conclusion that the couple's love story kicked off in CWC 2019.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 18, 2021, 06:13 PM IST

Now since the veil is the speculations have died, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan's wedding pictures along with the ceremonies that preceded and succeed the main event have taken the internet by storm and aren't leaving anytime soon. 

The couple officially announced their secret wedding on Monday with a couple of pictures of them taking pheras and sitting hand-in-hand at the wedding hall. After the same, the pictures of their haldi, mehendi, sangeet and welcome lunch have been shared on various platforms.

The recent picture from the couple's mehendi dropped on social media and the fans' all focus went on Sanjana's right hand. As in the mehndi pattern she is wearing, it has the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup logo in the centre of the hand.

While many fans came to the conclusion that the couple's love story started during the tournament, some fans were aww-struck as they couldn't ignore the cuteness of the whole thing. Here are some of the reactions:

