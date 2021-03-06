Jasprit Bumrah getting married to actress Anupama Parameswaran? Here's what her mother said

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken a break for his marriage from international cricket, has various rumours float around regarding his future better half. While the fans are playing guesswork on social media, many famous names of ladies from various walks of life have started to gain people's attention.

Many reports suggested that the pacer was reportedly getting married to South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran. The rumours of them dating and getting married started doing the rounds as soon as people got to know that Bumrah's personal break was for his marriage.

However, all those rumours have been put to rest by Anupama's mother as she has clearly denied all the rumours. In a recent interview with a web portal, the actress' mother has quashed all the reports claiming that her daughter was getting married to the star bowler.

Sunita, Anupama’s mother, while denying the reports stated that she was aware of the reports and also informed that this is not the first time that these reports have surfaced, especially on social media. She further said that the rumours gained steam after Bumrah and Anupama started following each other on social media.

Anupama, who became a household name through her debut Malayalam film Premam, has met the 27-year old only once when both of them stayed in the same hotel when she was shooting for a film. Her mother clarified that even though she is a big cricket fan, there's nothing going on between the two and the family doesn't take those rumours seriously.

Apart from the actress, another famous name that has cropped up is of the TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. While Anupama's name is certainly out of the list, the fans still wait for the official announcement of the girl who will be partnering with the pacer for a lifetime.