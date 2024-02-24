Twitter
Headlines

New criminal laws replacing IPC to come into effect from July 1

Viral video: Boy, 13, gets engaged to 12-year-old girl with parents' consent after....

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir, gifts him....

Uttar Pradesh: At least 22 killed, several injured as tractor falls in pond in Kasganj

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New criminal laws replacing IPC to come into effect from July 1

Viral video: Boy, 13, gets engaged to 12-year-old girl with parents' consent after....

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

8 most powerful Mughal women

10 nuts and seeds for heart health

8 Bollywood films set in Kashmir

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MIW vs DCW Highlights: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 4 Wickets | WPL 2024 Match Number 1

WPL 2024 Match 1, MIW vs DCW: Mumbai Indians Wins The Toss, Choose To Bowl First In Chinnaswamy

WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan With Other Bollywood Stars Slay The Women's Premier League

India's biggest flop film, ended career of actor as a hero, had superstars, earned just Rs 4.4 crore, the film...

Meet teacher-turned-film producer, battled polio, works with Mukesh Ambani, gave three Rs 100-crore hits in...

Meet actor who got married thrice, gave no solo hits, has Rs 200 crore net worth, is married to a superstar, wife is...

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

The video capturing the amusing interaction between two young cricketers had the cricket community in stitches.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 03:51 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stump microphones have captured numerous memorable moments on the cricket field, providing fans with a unique insight into the game. During the first session of Day 2 in the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi, an amusing exchange between Sarfaraz Khan and Shoaib Bashir was picked up by the stump mic.

Following Ollie Robinson's impressive maiden Test half-century on Day 2, he was dismissed after attempting a reverse-sweep off Ravindra Jadeja and being caught behind. Shoaib Bashir then took to the field to join Joe Root. Just as the young English off-spinner was preparing to face his first ball, Sarfaraz, positioned at silly point, could be heard saying, "Isko toh Hindi nahi aati [He doesn't understand Hindi]." To this, Bashir replied: "Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi [I do understand a little bit of Hindi]."

The video capturing the amusing interaction between two young cricketers had the cricket community in stitches.

Bashir's time at the crease was short-lived, as he was quickly dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for a duck. The 20-year-old attempted a bold swing across the line, but only managed to produce a leading edge that was easily caught by Rajat Patidar at backward point.

England's overnight pair of Ollie Robinson and Joe Root added 45 runs in the first hour of play before Robinson was caught out for 58 by Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder also claimed the wickets of Bashir and James Anderson, leading the visitors from 347/7 to 353 all-out. Jadeja's bowling performance was particularly impressive, finishing with figures of 4 wickets for 67 runs in 32.5 overs.

Also Read| Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir, gifts him....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

Crakk movie review: Vidyut Jamwwal, Arjun Rampal film is part Death Race, part Khatron Ke Khiladi, total disappointment

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Meet son of famous film actor who cracked UPSC with full-time job, became IAS officer without coaching, his AIR was…

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE