'Isko to hindi...': Sarfaraz Khan's hilarious chat with Shoaib Bashir caught on stump mic, video goes viral

The video capturing the amusing interaction between two young cricketers had the cricket community in stitches.

Stump microphones have captured numerous memorable moments on the cricket field, providing fans with a unique insight into the game. During the first session of Day 2 in the fourth Test between India and England in Ranchi, an amusing exchange between Sarfaraz Khan and Shoaib Bashir was picked up by the stump mic.

Following Ollie Robinson's impressive maiden Test half-century on Day 2, he was dismissed after attempting a reverse-sweep off Ravindra Jadeja and being caught behind. Shoaib Bashir then took to the field to join Joe Root. Just as the young English off-spinner was preparing to face his first ball, Sarfaraz, positioned at silly point, could be heard saying, "Isko toh Hindi nahi aati [He doesn't understand Hindi]." To this, Bashir replied: "Thodi thodi aati hai Hindi [I do understand a little bit of Hindi]."

Sarfaraz - isko to Hindi nahi aati hain

Shoaib - Aati hai thodi thodipic.twitter.com/DJ7ZWGS5Jf — Vector Bhai (@Vectorism_) February 24, 2024

Bashir's time at the crease was short-lived, as he was quickly dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for a duck. The 20-year-old attempted a bold swing across the line, but only managed to produce a leading edge that was easily caught by Rajat Patidar at backward point.

England's overnight pair of Ollie Robinson and Joe Root added 45 runs in the first hour of play before Robinson was caught out for 58 by Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder also claimed the wickets of Bashir and James Anderson, leading the visitors from 347/7 to 353 all-out. Jadeja's bowling performance was particularly impressive, finishing with figures of 4 wickets for 67 runs in 32.5 overs.

