Cricket

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar meets para cricketer Amir Hussain in Kashmir, gifts him....

The cricket legend shared a video on Instagram showcasing his meeting with Amir and his family.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 24, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

article-main
X/Screengrab
The iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recently had the privilege of meeting Amir Hussain Lone, the remarkable para cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir.  Lone, who tragically lost his arms in an accident at the tender age of 8, has conquered numerous obstacles to rise as the captain of the state's para cricket team.

Sachin was deeply moved by Lone's story and his extraordinary playing technique, which involves bowling with his feet and batting using his neck and shoulder. He took to social media to express his admiration for Lone's unwavering determination and love for the game, expressing his desire to meet him in person and receive a jersey bearing his name.

"And Amir has made the impossible possible. I am so touched watching this! Shows how much love and dedication he has for the game. Hope I get to meet him one day and get a jersey with his name. Well done for inspiring millions who are passionate about playing the sport," Sachin Tendulkar posted on X.

During his recent trip to Kashmir, Tendulkar kept his promise and met with Lone. Their touching meeting was documented in a video that was shared online, capturing their heartfelt conversation and Tendulkar presenting Lone with a cricket bat as a gift. This encounter not only demonstrates Tendulkar's humility and sportsmanship but also conveys a powerful message of resilience and inspiration.

The cricket legend shared a video on Instagram showcasing his meeting with Amir and his family, accompanied by the caption "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring! It was a pleasure meeting you".

Also Read| 'Mereko senti nahi hona hai': Rishabh Pant gets angry on sets of ad shoot, video goes viral

