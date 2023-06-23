This cricketer has scored fastest double century in ODI and it's not Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Kohli, Sehwag

In cricket, for a lot of years, scoring a double century in ODI cricket was considered an impossible task. Let us tell you that on February 24, 2010, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score a double century in ODI. But, do you know who holds the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket? It is none other than Indian batsman and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan holds the record for the fastest double century in ODI cricket. His 200 came up in 126 deliveries and topped Chris Gayle’s record (138 balls).On the other hand, Indian batsman Shubman Gill is the youngest double centurion in ODIs at 23 years and 132 days.

Ishan Kishan scored 200 in 126 balls against Bangladesh in 2022. He finished the game with 210 runs in 131 balls, including 24 fours and 10 sixes. Ishan Kishan played the match at a strike rate of 160.31. His strike rate is yet to be beaten by a double-centurion. Ishan Kishan, at the time, became the youngest cricketer to score an ODI double ton and the first to complete his maiden century in the format into a double century.

Here is the list of other fastest double-centurions

Chris Gayle: 138 balls vs Zimbabwe (2015)

Virender Sehwag: 140 balls vs West Indies (2011)

Shubman Gill: 145 balls vs New Zealand (2023)

Sachin Tendulkar: 147 balls vs South Africa (2010)

Sachin Tendulkar remains to be the oldest batter to score a double ton.

Fakhar Zaman: 148 balls vs Zimbabwe (2018)