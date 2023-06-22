Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari spotted arriving at same restaurant, spark dating rumours again, watch

Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Seems like the dating rumours between Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari are not going to die down anytime soon. Ibrahim and Sara, who were rumoured to be dating some months back, were recently spotted again heading to attend a party together. Videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram have gone viral where Ibrahim and Palak were seen making their way to the same party on Wednesday night.

In one video, Palak was seen, dressed in a sexy little black dress, making her way to the party. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star posed for a few photos for the paparazzi before she made her way to the party. Ibrahim followed soon after.

Ibrahim was dressed to the nines and was looking handsome in a black shirt and pair of denim pants. He also posed for the paparazzi before heading to the party.

The timing of their arrival and their attendance at the same party sparked rumours of their relationship again. One user commeted, "Ibrahim nd palak tiwari dono sath gye same restaurant," while another said, "Ibrahim and Palak at the same restaurant, paps ne pakad Lia and he looks shocked."

In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari also answered questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She said, "We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all."