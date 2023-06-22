Meet Priyanka Kapadia, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's stylist, former Fashion Director at Vogue, her fee is...

Isha Ambani, Priyanka Kapadia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is one of the most sought-after people when it comes to fashion. The credit for Isha Ambani's impeccable and graceful styling goes to celebrated stylist and fashion director Priyanka Kapadia who was also the creative brain behind Isha Amabni's MET Gala look.

Priyanka Kapadia, in an interview, spoke about Isha Ambani's iconic MET Gala look and how she styled it. "This year the biggest change was that this was Isha’s first MET Gala as a new mother. So for her new role and current stage in life, Prabal Gurung and I really wanted to create a look that she would feel comfortable and flattering in, something that embodies Isha – classic, chic, and modern," she was quoted by LifestyleAsia as saying.

Apart from Isha Ambani, Priyanka Kapadia has also creatively styled several other celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Radhika Merchant, among others.

Priyanka Kapadia also has an active Instagram following and currently works as a Creative Director and stylist. Priyanka Kapadia was formerly, the Fashion Director at Vogue India. All of Priyanka Kapadia's work is also portrayed through her website - www.priyankakapadia.in.

Priyanka Kapadia was born and brought up in Mumbai. Priyanka Kapadia, before working independently, worked at CondeNast for more than 12 years.

Priyanka Kapadia began her career as an Associate Fashion Editor at Vogue India.

Priyanka Kapadia also charges a hefty fee per project. As per reports, Priyanka Kapadia charges more than Rs 1 lakh for each project that she undertakes.

As for Priyanka Kapadia's personal life, the celebrated stylist is married to her longtime beau Hashim Badani and goes by the name Priyanka Kapadia Badani now. Hashim Badani is a photographer and has more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.