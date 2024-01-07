'IPL mein zaroorat...': Virender Sehwag's cheeky dig as chef to accompany England cricket team for India tour

The Test series between India and England is set to commence in Hyderabad on January 25.

England is scheduled to embark on a thrilling five-match Test series in India, commencing on January 25. In a bid to ensure the English players are fueled with wholesome sustenance, the Manchester United chef, Omar Meziane, will be accompanying the team on their journey.

This is not the first time Meziane has joined forces with the England team. He previously accompanied them during their tour of Pakistan in December 2022, where his culinary expertise was highly regarded.

In a report, The Telegraph said, "England will take their own chef on tour to India later this month to try and avoid players falling ill during the seven-week trip. The chef will join the squad in Hyderabad before the first Test on January 25 in an attempt to keep on top of the players’ nutrition."

The decision hasn't been well-received by fans and former players on social media, with many criticising the move. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, ex-India player Virender Sehwag wrote, “Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi. IPL mein nahi padegi.”

Yeh zaroorat Cook ke jaane ke baad padhi



IPL mein nahi padegi. https://t.co/6DMWrN2not — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 6, 2024

The Test series between India and England is set to commence in Hyderabad, with subsequent matches scheduled in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamshala. It is worth noting that the visitors' last triumph in a Test series on Indian soil dates back to 2012. However, during their most recent tour in 2021, they faced defeat with a score of 1-3.

