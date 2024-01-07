Cheteshwar Pujara slams double ton after being ignored for SA tour; joins Gavaskar, Tendulkar in elite list

His knock helped Saurashtra surpass the 500-run mark on Day 3 and extend their first innings lead to over 400 by the second session.

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has made a compelling argument for his return to Test cricket with a remarkable double century in the Ranji Trophy. Pujara achieved his 17th double ton in first-class cricket during Saurashtra's match against Jharkhand in Rajkot. As India prepares to face England in a five-match Test series starting on January 25, Pujara's outstanding performance serves as a crucial statement of intent to the selectors.

By achieving his 17th double century, Pujara now shares the fourth position on the list of most double centuries in first-class cricket, alongside Herbert Sutcliffe and Mark Ramprakash. The legendary Sir Donald Bradman leads the list with an impressive 37 double centuries, followed closely by Wally Hammond of England with 36.

In addition to this milestone, Pujara has surpassed VVS Laxman to secure the fourth position on the list of Indian batters with the most first-class runs. He now stands behind only Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rahul Dravid.

His knock helped Saurashtra surpass the 500-run mark on Day 3 and extend their first innings lead to over 400 by the second session. Jharkhand was dismissed for 142, courtesy of Chirag Jani's five-wicket haul.

This remarkable performance marked Pujara's eighth double hundred in the Ranji Trophy, placing him just one behind Paras Dogra's record of nine in the tournament.

Furthermore, Pujara boasts three first-class triple-centuries, with the most recent one achieved against West Indies A in October 2013.

Despite his impressive track record, the 35-year-old has been excluded from the national Test squad since his appearance in the ICC WTC Final against Australia at The Oval in June of last year.

A stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy could potentially pave the way for Pujara's return to the Indian team for the upcoming five-Test series against England later this month.

READ| 'Selection committee will...': Sunil Gavaskar's honest take on Shreyas Iyer after SA-IND Test series