IPL 2024 auction to be held on December 19 in Dubai; know salary purse, players set to return

The 10 IPL clubs have until November 15 to submit their list of retained and released players, after which the auction pool will be finalised in early December.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction will take place in Dubai on December 19, ESPNCricinfo reported on Thursday. It would be the first-ever instance of an auction taking place overseas.

Each team will receive Rs 100 crore (roughly $12.02 million) to create their roster for the 2024 season, Rs 5 crore increase over last season's purse of Rs 95 crore. The amount that each team must spend on auction day is determined by the value of the players they release, as well as their unspent purses from the 2023 auction.

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when he was purchased by Punjab for Rs 18.5 crore in December last year for the 2023 season.

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc recently stated that he will "definitely" return to the IPL after an eight-year absence.

Pat Cummins, who missed the IPL last year, is also expected to put his name up for auction. Travis Head, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales, Sam Billings, and Gerald Coetzee are among the other prominent players franchises anticipate to see at the auction.

Despite being merely a one-day event, as opposed to the two-day mega auction held every four years, mini-auctions have produced some of the most costly deals, particularly in the category of overseas players.

The event will take place on the same day as the second ODI of India's tour of South Africa, which is set for December 19 at Gqeberha in South Africa.

Purse value of IPL teams:

Punjab Kings - Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47 million),

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million);

Gujarat Titans - Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

Delhi Capitals - Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million);

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million);

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.2 million)

Mumbai Indians - Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million).