IPL 2023: Virat Kohli breaks plethora of records after his 7th IPL hundred

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team's star player, Virat Kohli, has achieved a remarkable feat by scoring his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. In a crucial match against the Gujarat Titans, Kohli displayed his exceptional skills and carried forward the momentum from his previous match.

Kohli and du Plessis have amassed a remarkable 939 runs together in the IPL 2023 season, solidifying their position as one of the most formidable partnerships in the league. This impressive feat has earned them the distinction of being only the second pairing to surpass the 900-run mark in a single IPL season. It is worth noting that Kohli and AB de Villiers previously achieved this feat in IPL 2016.

Kohli and du Plessis have made history by achieving eight fifty-plus partnerships in the IPL 2023 season. This remarkable feat has earned them the distinction of having the highest number of 50-plus partnerships in a single IPL season.

Most fifty-plus partnerships:

8 - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (RCB, 2023)

7 - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (RCB, 2016)

7 - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK, 2021)

7 - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (SRH, 2019).

Virat Kohli has now achieved a remarkable feat by scoring eight centuries in the 20-over format, putting him on par with Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Michael Klinger.

Most hundreds in Men’s T20 cricket

22 - Chris Gayle

9 - Babar Azam

8 - Michael Klinger

8 - David Warner

8 - Aaron Finch

8 - Virat Kohli

Additionally, Kohli has become only the third player in history to hit back-to-back centuries in the Indian Premier League (IPL), following in the footsteps of Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.

Batsmen with back-to-back IPL hundreds

2 - Shikhar Dhawan (DC, 2020)

2 - Jos Buttler (RR, 2022)

2 - Virat Kohli (RCB, 2023)

