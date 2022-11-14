IPL 2023: Sunil Narine retained by KKR, check the SRK co-owned team's updated retention list

Source: Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders have reportedly retained Sunil Narine for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign. Ahead of the IPL 2023 auction, KKR have decided to stick with the Caribbean all-rounder who has been a long-servant of the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise.

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR did not qualify for the IPL playoffs last year, and thus the franchise have brought in Chandrakant Pandit to at the helm to replace Brandon McCullum as the head coach. KKR have been the busiest so far in the trade season ahead of the IPL retention day.

Before finalising their squad, and submitting their retention list to BCCI on November 15, KKR have made some bold moves as they traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans (GT).

Kolkata Knight Riders have also made the most high-profile trade involving an Indian player as they secured the services of Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals.

That being said, reports suggest that the Kolkata-based franchise will be without two overseas players next season, in Sam Billings and Pat Cummins. They have also reportedly parted ways with Shivam Mavi.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable retentions:

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable released players list:

Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Sam Billings