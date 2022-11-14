IPL 2023 retentions: List of players who may not be retained by their franchises

Source: Twitter

With the T20 World Cup over finally, cricket fans can now look for to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) auction 2023 that is set to take place on December 23, in Kochi. Before that, however, all the franchises will have to submit their lists of the players they have retained to the BCCI by November 15.

All the IPL franchises have begun making their list of players whom they would want to retain, and whom they can afford to let go.

While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are likely to stay put with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians are reportedly contemplating letting go of Keiron Pollard.

That being said, we decided to compile a list of players who could join the IPL 2023 auction pool if they are released by their respective franchises.

IPL 2023 auction: Players who could join the auction pool after being released by respective franchises:

David Willey - RCB

Chris Jordan - CSK

Shivam Mavi - KKR

Evin Lewis - LSG

Andre Tye - LSG

Sam Billings - KKR

Sean Abbott - SRH

Romario Shepherd - SRH

Rassie Van der Dussen - RR

Karthik Tyagi - SRH