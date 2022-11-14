IPL 2023 buildup: Team-wise list of retained and released players, latest trades, rumour, purse value and more.

After a month of cricketing extravaganza named T20 World Cup 2022 came to a halt, cricket fans have the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction updates to look forward to as the BCCI's deadline to all franchises for providing the final list of retained and released players approaches close.

All the 10 IPL franchises have to submit their list of retained and released players to BCCI before November 15, 5 PM IST. While the two most successful teams of IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already provided their list, the other 8 franchises are also finalising their plans ahead of the IPL 2023 auction which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

There have already been plenty of moves being made by franchises as Mumbai Indians traded Jason Behrendroff from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Gujarat Titans (GT).

The most high-profile Indian player to be traded was Shardul Thakur who joined KKR from Delhi Capitals (DC). As the deadline day approaches, here are the latest updates and rumours before IPL retention day on November 15.