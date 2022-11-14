CRICKET
IPL 2023 buildup: Team-wise list of retained and released players, latest trades, rumour, purse value and more.
After a month of cricketing extravaganza named T20 World Cup 2022 came to a halt, cricket fans have the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction updates to look forward to as the BCCI's deadline to all franchises for providing the final list of retained and released players approaches close.
All the 10 IPL franchises have to submit their list of retained and released players to BCCI before November 15, 5 PM IST. While the two most successful teams of IPL, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already provided their list, the other 8 franchises are also finalising their plans ahead of the IPL 2023 auction which will take place in Kochi on December 23.
There have already been plenty of moves being made by franchises as Mumbai Indians traded Jason Behrendroff from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from Gujarat Titans (GT).
The most high-profile Indian player to be traded was Shardul Thakur who joined KKR from Delhi Capitals (DC). As the deadline day approaches, here are the latest updates and rumours before IPL retention day on November 15.
Glenn Maxwell has suffered a freak injury, breaking his leg, and he will be reportedly sidelined for at least three months, but still RCB will not part ways with the Australian all-rounder. However, his compatriots Marcus Stoinis will be released by Lucknow Super Giants and may have to find himself a new home. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won't be retained either by Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik
KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav
PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma
LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni
DC: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.
RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy
MI: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Jason Behrendorff.
GT: Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Tewatia
RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.
CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.
IPL 2023 retention day's deadline is November 15, till 5 PM IST, every single IPL franchise has to provide their list of retained and released players to BCCI. For the fans, they can catch the retained squad list of every single IPL team in one place. Know how:
READ| IPL 2023 auction player retention show: When and Where to watch complete list of retentions for all IPL teams
IPL 2023 retention list: Plenty of exits are being speculated, Mumbai Indians look set to part ways with Kieron Pollard, Sunrisers Hyderabad will let go on Kane Williamson, whereas Chennai Super Kings may release Dwayne Bravo.
Shahrukh Khan will be released by Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants may cut ties with Manish Pandey and KKR will look to offload Shivam Mavi.
Mayank Agarwal will not be retained by Punjab Kings, after failing to lead the Mohali-based franchise into the playoffs last year. Shikhar Dhawan was recently unveiled by PBKS as the new skipper, and they are likely to make wholesome changes to usher in a new era.
Delhi Capitals have traded Aman Khan from Kolkata Knight Riders as per the latest reports. The all-rounder hails from Mumbai and played just once in the IPL, last year. The 25-year-old will hope to get more game time under Rishabh Pant and Co.
It may yet happen that Mumbai Indians may look to release Kieron Pollard, only to buy him back in the IPL auction on December 23. Pollard was one of the four players retained by MI ahead of last year's mega auction, and franchises often try to reduce their payout to players but letting them enter the auction, and then buying them back.
Here's the list of players Mumbai Indians could probably release:
Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande, and Hrithik Shoukin
Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champs finished rock-bottom in the IPL standings last year after a forgettable campaign. Rohit Sharma and his side face a tough call of whether to retain Kieron Pollard, who underwhelmed last season.
Here's the complete list of Mumbai Indians' probable retention list:
Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, and Tilak Verma.
After finishing 9th in the IPL standings, Chennai Super Kings may want to shake things up a little bit. With veteran players like Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo may be allowed to depart whereas the duo of Adam Milne, and Chris Jordan have also been heavily tipped to be released by CSK.
Chennai Super Kings pulled off a major coup as they retained Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, Despite rumours of a reported rift, and a complete breakdown of communication between the player and the franchise, the four-time IPL champs decided to stick with Jaddu, on MS Dhoni insistence.
Here are CSK's probable retention list of players for IPL 2023:
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorious, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Hari Nishanth, Subranshu Senapati
David Willey, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep could be axed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Whereas RCB have already traded Australian all-rounder Jason Beherendroff to Mumbai Indians. After making it to the playoffs, but falling short but a small margin, RCB will be looking to get their hands on the elusive IPL trophy in 2023.
Here are the players RCB may look to retain:
Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia
After going big on the experience of the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbah, Lockie Ferguson and Shardul Thakur, Kolkata Knight Riders are likely to part ways with former India U-19 pacer Shivam Mavi. Mavi was bought for a price of INR 7.25 crores, but couldn't impress much for the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise, as they missed out on a playoff berth last year.
Kieron Pollard has been everpresent in the Mumbai Indians' success over the years since joining the franchise back in 2010. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh feels that MI may yet keep hold of Kieron Pollard, and they may also spend big bucks on Cameron Green, who lit up the India-Australia bilateral series before the World Cup.
Sunrisers Hyderabad also wanted to trade Abdul Samad to any of the fellow IPL franchises, however as per the latest reports, since none of the other teams showed interest in Samad, the Orange Army are likely to keep hold of him.
Sunrisers Hyderabad did not enjoy a good time in IPL 2022 and are likely to make plenty of changes in 2023. Kane Williamson is likely to be the first man to walk out the door. Karthik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd and Sean Abbott are also some other players whom the Orange Yellow could be looking to offload.
Royal Challengers Bangalore may look to part ways with David Willey as well as Siddharth Kaul, Chennai Super Kings are also set to release Chris Jordan, while Lucknow Super Giants have also decided to let go of Jason Holder according to the latest reports.
Not just Starc and Cummins, Aaron Finch's availability is also doubtful so far given the packed schedule of the Australian team. For the unversed, the Australian team is the highest contingent of foreign players. They provide the maximum number of overseas recruits.
According to the latest reports, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are likely to miss IPL 2023, Ashes coming up next English summer. It's a tough schedule for Australia, with 4 Tests vs Ind, 5 Tests vs Eng & ODI World Cup.
Even though David Willey won the T20 World Cup 2022 with England, Royal Challengers Bangalore may opt to let go of the Englishman who was bought by the franchise for his base price of INR 2 crore.
He played a paltry 4 games last year, and picked up just one wicket, hardly a good return in terms of investment.
Despite struggling for runs last year, Matthew Wade looks set to continue his adventure in IPL 2023 with the defending champions Gujarat Titans. After his crucial performances in the T20 World Cup, the franchise may have felt that he still has a lot to give.
After winning the T20 World Cup final, and shining brightly in the semifinal as well as the final, Adil Rashid confirmed that he will be taking part in IPL 2023. "Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday.
