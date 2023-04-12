IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma video calls wife Ritika after MI's first win, her reaction goes viral - Watch

Rohit Sharma was spotted talking to his wife Ritika Sajdeh. ( Image Source : Screengrab )

After leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) to a thrilling last-ball victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, captain Rohit Sharma had a heart-to-heart conversation with his wife Ritika Sajdeh via video call. Rohit admitted to Ritika that he was so nervous near the end that he skipped the last over and went inside.

Rohit's impressive performance with the bat helped Mumbai Indians claim their first IPL 2023 victory. Delhi Capitals batted first and were bowled out for 172. In response, Rohit top-scored with 65 off 45 balls, while Tilak Varma chipped in with 41 off 29 balls to put MI in command.

Despite Mumbai's strong start, Delhi's bowlers fought back and took the game into the final over. In a nail-biting finish, an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 30 between Cameron Green (17) and Tim David (13) propelled MI over the line.

Following the game, Rohit had a video call with his wife Ritika. During their chat, Rohit promised Ritika to win the IPL 2023 title for their daughter Samaira.

Rohit's wife mentioned that our daughter, Samaira, would be overjoyed to receive the trophy. In response, Rohit stated, "Samy is more excited about the trophy than my batting skills."

” I was screaming so loud my voice is completely gone it was a crazy game,” added Ritika.

” I went inside didn’t want to see the last over man my nails are gone. I have been part of this game this kind of game a lot In these 15 years of IPL. I have seen this a lot," Rohit said.

Earlier, during the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, Axar Patel played an impressive inning of 54 runs off just 25 balls. The skipper, David Warner, also contributed to Delhi's total score of 172 runs with his 51 runs.

However, it was Piyush Chawla who shone with the ball for MI, taking three crucial wickets. Jason Behrendorff also made a significant contribution by taking wickets.

This win marks the first victory for MI, while Delhi Capitals are still searching for their first win after four consecutive losses.

