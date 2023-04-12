RR vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni on verge of major feat, Jadeja shares special message

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (Courtesy - IPL)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. This match will mark a momentous occasion for CSK captain MS Dhoni, as he is set to make his 200th appearance as the leader of the Yellow Brigade.

Dhoni has already made history by becoming the most-capped player in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this upcoming match will add another feather to his illustrious IPL career. Dhoni will become the first player in IPL history to lead a franchise in 200 matches.

When discussing Dhoni's record, the esteemed all-rounder of CSK, Ravindra Jadeja, expressed that the former Indian captain is a legend not only within the CSK team but also within Indian cricket as a whole. He further added that securing a victory against RR would be the ultimate gift for Dhoni on his momentous 200th match as captain.

"What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," Jadeja told reporters.

MSD has an impressive record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played in 236 matches, captaining in 213 of them. In addition to leading Chennai, he also captained the Rising Pune Supergiants. Dhoni, a native of Ranchi, is widely considered one of the greatest captains in cricket history. His win percentage of 58.96 is among the highest in the league. As captain, he has won 125 matches and lost 87 in the IPL.

