IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals secured a seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 clash at home, with Phil Salt emerging as the standout performer of the evening.

The opener scored an impressive 87 runs off just 45 balls, leading Delhi to complete the stiff 182 chase in just 16.4 overs. Salt, along with his skipper David Warner, got Delhi off to an explosive start, adding 60 runs in just 5.1 overs before Warner fell for 22 runs off 14 balls.

Mitchell Marsh then joined the proceedings and kept the momentum going, but was dismissed for 26 runs off 17 balls. Rilee Rossouw then walked out and scored an unbeaten 35 runs off 22 balls, sealing the victory for Delhi.

Earlier in the match, powerful fifties by Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror drove RCB to a total of 181/4 in 20 overs after they opted to bat. Lomror returned unbeaten on 54 runs off 29 balls, while Kohli scored 55 runs off 46 balls. Despite their strong performance, Delhi's impressive batting lineup proved too much for RCB to handle.

IPL 2023 Points Table after DC win

1. Gujarat Titans (PTS 14, NRR +0.752)

2. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 13, NRR +0.409)

3. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 11, NRR +0.639)

4. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 10, NRR +0.448)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 10, NRR -0.209)

6. Mumbai Indians (PTS 10, NRR -0.454)

7. Punjab Kings (PTS 10, NRR -0.472)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 8, NRR -0.103)

9. Delhi Capitals (PTS 8, NRR -0.529)

10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 6, NRR -0.540)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 511 runs

2. Devon Conway - 458 runs

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 442 runs

4. Virat Kohli - 419 runs

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 384 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Tushar Deshpande - 19 wickets

2. Mohammed Shami - 18 wickets

3. Rashid Khan - 18 wickets

4. Piyush Chawla - 17 wickets

5. Arshdeep Singh - 16 wickets

