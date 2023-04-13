IPL 2023: PBKS' Arshdeep Singh takes part in Bihu dance in Guwahati, Riyan Parag reacts - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2023 season with a remarkable victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf. Arshdeep Singh's outstanding performance of three wickets for just 19 runs in three overs was a key factor in their success.

Last week, they traveled to the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam to face the Rajasthan Royals. Prior to their match, the PBKS seamer made a grand entrance in Guwahati by showing some dance moves.

The Punjabi Munda, joined in with the dancers, creating a wholesome moment and a sweet gesture from the talented left-arm seamer.

The video featuring the pacer's dance moves has gone viral on Twitter, garnering widespread praise from the public. Even the RR all-rounder, Riyan, couldn't resist sharing the video and commenting, "love those moves!"

Love the movess https://t.co/oRUDvsbfpr — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) April 3, 2023

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the impressive performances of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran. PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first, and their decision paid off as they posted a mammoth total of 197/4 in 20 overs. Dhawan and Prabhsimran were the stars of the show, scoring 86* and 62 runs respectively. RR's Jason Holder managed to scalp two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each.

In response, RR lost some early wickets due to the brilliant bowling of Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh, who took four and two wickets respectively. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel put up a valiant effort and took the game to the last over. Unfortunately, they fell short as Sam Curran defended 16 runs off the last over, restricting RR to 192/7.

