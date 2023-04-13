Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: PBKS' Arshdeep Singh takes part in Bihu dance in Guwahati, Riyan Parag reacts - Watch

Prior to their match against Rajasthan Royals, the PBKS seamer made a grand entrance in Guwahati by showing some dance moves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

IPL 2023: PBKS' Arshdeep Singh takes part in Bihu dance in Guwahati, Riyan Parag reacts - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Punjab Kings kicked off their IPL 2023 season with a remarkable victory against the Kolkata Knight Riders on their home turf. Arshdeep Singh's outstanding performance of three wickets for just 19 runs in three overs was a key factor in their success. 

Last week, they traveled to the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam to face the Rajasthan Royals. Prior to their match, the PBKS seamer made a grand entrance in Guwahati by showing some dance moves.

The Punjabi Munda, joined in with the dancers, creating a wholesome moment and a sweet gesture from the talented left-arm seamer.

Watch:

The video featuring the pacer's dance moves has gone viral on Twitter, garnering widespread praise from the public. Even the RR all-rounder, Riyan, couldn't resist sharing the video and commenting, "love those moves!"

Talking about the match, Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory over Rajasthan Royals, thanks to the impressive performances of Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran. PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first, and their decision paid off as they posted a mammoth total of 197/4 in 20 overs. Dhawan and Prabhsimran were the stars of the show, scoring 86* and 62 runs respectively. RR's Jason Holder managed to scalp two wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each.

In response, RR lost some early wickets due to the brilliant bowling of Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh, who took four and two wickets respectively. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel put up a valiant effort and took the game to the last over. Unfortunately, they fell short as Sam Curran defended 16 runs off the last over, restricting RR to 192/7.

READ| IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Virat Kohli cars: Stunning photos of Porsche Panamera Turbo, German sports car India star currently drives
Sobhita Dhulipala looks enchanting in pink Manish Malhotra saree at Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer launch
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UGC NET Result 2023 releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.