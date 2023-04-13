Search icon
IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 runs

Jos Buttler played a crucial role in setting a competitive total of 175 for 8 for the Rajasthan Royals. Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls, smashing three sixes and a four in his knock.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

On Wednesday, the Rajasthan Royals emerged victorious over the Chennai Super Kings by a narrow margin of three runs in the IPL. 

The Chennai Super Kings were chasing a target of 176, but were held to 172 for 6 thanks to Sandeep Sharma's two perfectly executed blockhole deliveries that kept Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 off 17 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 15 balls) in check. Ravichandran Ashwin was the standout bowler for the Rajasthan Royals, finishing with figures of 2/25.

Earlier in the match, Jos Buttler played a crucial role in setting a competitive total of 175 for 8 for the Rajasthan Royals. Buttler scored 52 off 36 balls, smashing three sixes and a four in his knock, while also adding 77 runs for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls). 

Ashwin (30 off 22 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) also made valuable contributions to the team's total. Ravindra Jadeja (2/21) was the pick of the bowlers for the Chennai Super Kings, while rookie Akash Singh and young Tushar Deshpande also picked up two wickets each.

The win has propelled RR to the top spot in the points table, while CSK stands at 5th position. 

IPL Points Table after RR win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 6, NRR +1.588)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 6, NRR +1.048)

3. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR +1.375)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 4, NRR +0.431)

5. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 4, NRR +0.225)

6. Punjab Kings (PTS 4, NRR -0.281)

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 2, NRR -0.800)

8. Mumbai Indians (PTS 2, NRR -0.879)
 
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 2, NRR -1.502)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 0, NRR -1.576)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Shikhar Dhawan - 225 runs

2. David Warner - 209 runs

3. Jos Buttler - 204 runs

4. Ruturaj gaikwad - 197 runs

5. Faf du Plessis - 175 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets

2. Mark Wood - 9 wickets

3. Rashid Khan - 8 wickets

4. Tushar Deshpande - 7 wickets

5. Ravindra Jadeja - 6 wickets

