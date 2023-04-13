'Permanent residents of NCA': Former India head coach unhappy over frequent injuries to Indian players

Ravi Shastri (File Photo)

The repeated injuries plaguing several Indian fast bowlers, leading them to seek treatment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, have been deemed "frustrating" by Ravi Shastri. The former India coach has raised concerns about their fitness standards, particularly in light of Deepak Chahar's recent hamstring injury during Chennai Super Kings' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.

During an interview with ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time:Out, Shastri sarcastically remarked that some of the bowlers seem to have become permanent residents of the NCA, and may soon be granted a permit to enter the facility at any time.

“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA," Shastri said. “Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal."

“Come on, you’re not playing that much cricket to be injured again and again. I mean, you can’t play four matches on the trot. What are you going to the NCA for? If you are going to come back and then three matches [later] you’re back there. So make sure you get fit and come once and for all because it’s damn frustrating. Not just for the team, the players, the BCCI, the captains of the various [IPL] franchises. It’s annoying, to say the least," Shastri added.

Chahar has been facing a series of injury concerns over the past 18 months, which have taken a toll on him both physically and mentally. In February of last year, he suffered a quadricep injury, and while recovering from that, he developed a back issue that was later diagnosed as a stress fracture. Despite his best efforts to recover, he was once again sidelined by a stiff back.

Chahar made a valiant comeback during the Bangladesh tour in December, only to be forced off the field after bowling just three overs due to a quadricep tear. However, he persevered and made his competitive return in the Ranji Trophy before turning out for CSK in IPL 2023.

Unfortunately, Chahar is not alone in his struggles. Other players, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, and newcomers Kuldip Sen and Mohsin Khan, have also been dealing with their own fitness issues.

