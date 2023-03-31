IPL 2023: Kane Williamson injures his knee while saving a six, leaves the field - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Defending champions Gujarat Titans may face a significant setback in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The team's star player, Kane Williamson, suffered a knee injury while attempting to make a crucial catch and prevent a six. Despite coming close to securing the ball, Williamson's landing was less than ideal, causing the ball to slip from his grasp and resulting in a painful injury.

The medical team was quick to respond, providing immediate assistance to the injured player. However, after several minutes of evaluation, it was determined that Williamson would need to be taken off the field. At this time, it remains uncertain whether he will be able to bat in the match.

Watch:

GT got 2 runs saved at the cost of Kane potentially getting out of the season. Sometimes fate doesn’t do a fair trade.

Such a tragic end to an exceptionally remarkable effort.#GTvsCSK #KaneWilliamson #IPL2023 #Dhoni #HardikPandya #RuturajGaikwad pic.twitter.com/LqFHivk9lL — Tushar Verma (@Vermaatushar) March 31, 2023

Upon initial observation, the situation does not appear favorable. It is highly probable that he will miss the IPL or several matches. However, we must remain vigilant and observe how events unfold. It is important to note that Williamson is a skilled player and his absence may have a significant impact on tonight's game.

“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury.

READ| Watch: Mohammed Shami scripts history, takes his 100th wicket of IPL during CSK vs GT match