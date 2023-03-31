Headlines

Supreme Court says it cannot be used as platform to escalate tensions in Manipur

Meet woman with Rs 2890 crore net worth who quit Rs 200 crore job, did MBA from…

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

Homebusiness

business

Watch: Mohammed Shami scripts history, takes his 100th wicket of IPL during CSK vs GT match

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shami secured his first wicket, marking his 100th scalp in the tournament.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mohammed Shami accomplished a remarkable feat during the inaugural match of the 16th edition of Indian Premier League, which is taking place between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings on Friday. 

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shami secured his first wicket, marking his 100th scalp in the tournament.

In his 94th IPL game, Shami successfully dismissed Devon Conway, reaching the coveted 100-wicket milestone. 

Watch:

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter.

More to follow...

READ| Viral Video: MS Dhoni arrives in style ahead of IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans, Watch