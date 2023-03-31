Watch: Mohammed Shami scripts history, takes his 100th wicket of IPL during CSK vs GT match

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shami secured his first wicket, marking his 100th scalp in the tournament.

Mohammed Shami accomplished a remarkable feat during the inaugural match of the 16th edition of Indian Premier League, which is taking place between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Shami secured his first wicket, marking his 100th scalp in the tournament.

In his 94th IPL game, Shami successfully dismissed Devon Conway, reaching the coveted 100-wicket milestone.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter.

