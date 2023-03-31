Viral Video: MS Dhoni arrives in style ahead of IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans, Watch

Several CSK supporters expressed their love for Captain Cool and tried to articulate their emotions after witnessing Dhoni's return to the field after 315 days.

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off with a thrilling match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fans were treated to a spectacular opening ceremony that set the tone for the exciting season ahead.

The highlight of the ceremony was the grand unveiling of the CSK captain, MS Dhoni. The four-time champion was brought to the main stage on a chariot, accompanied by incredible pyrotechnics, and was greeted with a thunderous roar from the fans. As Dhoni reached the stage, the Gujarat Titans captain, Hardik Pandya, joined him with the IPL trophy, adding to the excitement of the moment.

The fans were ecstatic, and their reactions flooded social media. Several CSK supporters expressed their love for Captain Cool and tried to articulate their emotions after witnessing Dhoni's return to the field after 315 days.

Check out the reactions here:

MS Dhoni is not just a cricketer, He is an emotion for Indians.

Yellow Army is everywhere with lots of yellove

We're ready to roar in IPL 2023

Go well MS #MSDhoni #IPLonJioCinema #IPL2023 #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/yOzXRuntXI — (@cric_not_out) March 31, 2023

The roar for away team captain is much more higher than the one for the home team captain...

Still , he is a crowd favorite not only in Chennai, but anywhere in India...!!

The name is #MSDhoni ...#IPL #cskvsgt — Common man's (@girikaalan) March 31, 2023

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in the opening encounter.

