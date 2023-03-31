PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

Punjab Kings are gearing up to kick off their campaign in the 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) with a thrilling home fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders. The much-anticipated match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Both teams have appointed new captains for the IPL 2023 season. The experienced India opener, Shikhar Dhawan, will lead the Punjab Kings, while Nitish Rana has taken over as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, replacing the injured Shreyas Iyer.

The Punjab Kings have also secured the services of World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss, while Kolkata will be guided by Chadrakant Pandit, who has been dubbed the "Alex Ferguson of Indian domestic cricket" by Dinesh Karthik.

The Punjab Kings are still chasing their maiden IPL trophy and will be determined to make their dream a reality this season. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders, who have won the tournament twice, last tasted success in 2014 when they overcame Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the final.

Live Streaming Details

When will Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match be played?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played on Saturday, April 1.

Where will Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match take place?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

When will Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match start?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

PBKS vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Narayan Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

