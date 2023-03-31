PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Dream11 Prediction, PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023

On Saturday, April 1, the Punjab Kings will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The Kings have appointed Shikhar Dhawan as their new captain, making him the 14th captain of the team since the 2008 edition.

Before the mini-auction last year, the Kings released nine cricketers, including former skipper Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, and Sandeep Sharma. However, they made some exciting moves at the auction table, buying six new players, including Sam Curran, who became the most expensive player in auction history after the Kings shelled out INR 18.5 crores to have him in the squad.

Unfortunately, Jonny Bairstow, who scored over 250 runs for the franchise last season, will miss this year's games due to the ECB not issuing a NOC to him. However, the Kings have roped in Matthew Short, the second-highest run-scorer in BBL 2022-23, to replace him.

The Knight Riders finished in seventh place last season with six wins from 14 games. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for the first few games this season, and Nitish Rana has been named the captain for the time being. The Knight Riders decided to retain just 14 players before the mini-auction and released 15 players. They also made some exciting moves at the auction table, trading Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals, Lockie Ferguson, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from the Gujarat Titans. They bought David Wiese, Shakib Al Hasan, and Litton Das for their base price and also bought N Jagadeesan for INR 90 lakh against his base price of INR 50 lakh.

Match Details

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: 1st April, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team

Captain – Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain – Andre Russell

Wicketkeeper – Jitesh Sharma

Batters – Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders – Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers – Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar

PBKS vs KKR my Dream11 Team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

