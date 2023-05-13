IPL 2023: Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh star as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 31 runs

Image Source: Twitter @PunjabKingsIPL

The Delhi Capitals have officially been eliminated from playoff contention following a comprehensive 31-run loss to the Punjab Kings. David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl, and Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel delivered a strong performance in the powerplay.

Ishant took the crucial wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Liam Livingstone, while Axar dismissed the in-form Jitesh Sharma. However, Prabhsimran Singh provided a much-needed boost for PBKS with some big shots after the 10th over, while Sam Curran held his ground at the other end.

Although Curran was unable to increase his strike rate past 100 and eventually fell, Prabhsimran soldiered on to score a remarkable 61-ball century. His score was the second-best for PBKS, with Curran's 20 off 24 balls being the only other innings to surpass a single-digit score. Prabhsimran eventually fell after scoring 103 off 65 balls, and Sikandar Raza finished unbeaten on 11 off seven, leaving PBKS with a score of 167/7.

Warner and the Delhi Capitals came out strong, scoring 69 runs in the powerplay and appearing to be cruising towards victory. However, the game took a turn for the worse as DC lost five wickets, including those of Warner and the in-form Axar Patel, with Brar taking four of those wickets between the seventh and 11th overs.

DC eventually ended up with a score of 136/8 in their 20 overs, after being 65/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Overall, it was a disappointing performance from the Delhi Capitals, who were unable to maintain their early momentum and ultimately fell short. The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be pleased with their strong showing and will look to build on this victory in their upcoming matches.

