IPL 2023: Prabhsimran Singh slams maiden IPL hundred as Punjab Kings post competitive total

Prabhsimran Singh of the Punjab Kings dazzled the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi with his exceptional batting skills. In a must-win game against the Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings were racing to reach the coveted 16-point mark in the tournament. Despite the challenging surface, Prabhsimran batted on a different level, showcasing his brilliance and leading his team to victory.

Prabhsimran Singh's outstanding performance saw him score an impressive 103 runs off just 65 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes.

This remarkable feat made him the 12th centurion for Punjab in the Indian cash-rich league. It was also the first hundred for the Punjab Kings since Mayank Agarwal's 106-run knock in September 2020.

"I wanted to take time and pounce on the loose ball. As I started the season, I wanted to make it a good one. The surface was tough for batting but it was easier for the set batsman. This is how I celebrate even in the domestic season. The celebration was saying thanks to the management. Playing the pace bowlers was easy on this wicket and the balls were in my slot. We were thinking about 170 and we got close to it," Singh said after his knock.

Punjab's performance in their 20 overs was notable, with a total score of 167/7. Impressively, Singh's bat contributed to over 61% of those runs, while the remaining batters managed to score only 51 runs, with 13 extras. Sam Curran also made a decent contribution to the PBKS camp, scoring 20 off 24 balls.

However, it was not an easy start for PBKS, as they lost three batters - Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, and Jitesh Sharma - in the powerplay. The score after the first six overs was a mere 46/3. Prabhsimran struggled initially, making only 27 runs in the first 30 balls. However, he soon launched an attack on the opposition and made an impressive 76 runs in the next 35 balls. Singh and Sam Curran then stabilized the situation, making a 72-run stand for the 4th wicket.

