IPL 2023 Final weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans summit clash?

Narendra Modi Stadium (File Photo)

The highly anticipated final of the Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, 28 May, as the Chennai Super Kings prepare to face off against Ahmedabad in Ahmedabad. This marks the 10th IPL appearance for MS Dhoni's CSK, who are vying for their record-equalling 5th title.

Meanwhile, GT will be looking to secure their second consecutive championship in just their second year of existence, a feat that is nothing short of remarkable.

Both teams are coming off impressive victories, with CSK delivering a comprehensive defeat to GT in the Qualifier 1 in Chennai, and Gujarat themselves hammering Mumbai by 62 runs at their home ground in Ahmedabad.

As the game is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, all eyes are on the weather conditions. The Qualifier 2 between MI and GT was delayed by 45 minutes due to rainfall, and the match finally kicked off at 8 PM with a little bit of nip on the ball in the early overs. The dampness of the deck resulted in a low bounce in the first few overs, making life difficult for the bowlers.

Weather Report

As per the latest update from Accuweather, Ahmedabad is expected to experience showers on Sunday evening. The probability of rainfall in the evening on May 28th is estimated to be around 40%, with a total of 2 hours of scattered rainfall anticipated in the city.

Furthermore, gusts of 50kmph winds are also expected to accompany the rainfall in the evening, post-sunset.

It is anticipated that the upcoming match in Ahmedabad will have cloudy conditions, which may result in some movement of the ball at the beginning of the game. However, during the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match, the conditions improved as the game progressed, providing a more favorable environment for batting.

What happens if the game is washed out due to rain?

In accordance with the regulations set forth by the IPL, should the final match result in a tie or have no definitive outcome, a Super Over will be played to determine the victor. However, in the event that conditions do not permit a Super Over or subsequent Super Overs within the allotted time, the team that finished first in the points table at the conclusion of the round-robin matches will be declared the winner of the final.

In the unlikely scenario that the final match is also impacted by inclement weather and a reserve day is scheduled (potentially on May 29, although this has yet to be confirmed), there will be an opportunity to play the match on that day. However, if play is not feasible, the team that topped the table will be awarded the final match and subsequently crowned the champions of IPL 2023.

