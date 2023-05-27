IPL 2023 Final: Winner, runner-up prize money, other awards; all you need to know

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

ince its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become one of the most popular and lucrative cricket tournaments in the world. The league has experienced tremendous growth in viewership, making it a highly sought-after event for players and fans alike.

In the first IPL season, the winning team received INR 4.8 crore, while the runners-up took home INR 2.4 crore. Fast forward 15 years, and the prize money has increased fourfold, with the champions earning a whopping INR 20 crore and the runners-up receiving INR 13 crore.

According to reports in Sportstar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allocated a total prize money of INR 46.5 crore for this year's competition. While the prize money has remained unchanged for the past few years, the winners have been awarded INR 20 crore since 2016, and the runners-up received INR 11 crore until 2020, when it was increased to INR 13 crore.

IPL 2023 prize money for all teams:

1st place: INR 20 crore

2nd place: INR 13 crore

3rd place (Mumbai Indians): INR 7 crore

4th place (Lucknow Super Giants): INR 6.5 crore

In 2020, the Mumbai Indians emerged as the victorious team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and were awarded a sum of INR 10 crore. This was a cost-cutting measure implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic that year.

Apart from the team award, there are several individual awards that are presented to players who excel in various aspects of the game. The Orange Cap, awarded to the player with the most runs scored, and the Purple Cap, awarded to the player with the most wickets taken, come with a cash prize of INR 15 lakh each. The Emerging Player of the tournament is rewarded with INR 20 lakh, while the Most Valuable Player of the tournament receives INR 12 lakh.

In addition to these awards, there are other accolades such as the Power Player of the Season, the Super Striker of the Season, and the Dream11 Game Changer of the Season. These awards recognize players who have made significant contributions to their team's success.

Furthermore, after each of the 74 IPL matches in 2023, seven awards were presented to individuals, including the Player of the Match award. Each of these awards came with a cash prize of INR 1 lakh.

