Jasprit Bumrah drops major fitness update a day after MI's bitter exit from IPL 2023

Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo)

On Saturday, May 27, Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer for both the Mumbai Indians (MI) and India, hinted at his speedy recovery after missing out on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. The highly anticipated summit clash is scheduled to take place between India and Australia at the Oval in London, beginning on June 7.

Bumrah shared a picture of his sports shoes, which hinted that he is ready to restart his bowling after a long gap.

The post was captioned with a simple yet intriguing message: "Hello friend, we meet again."

The right-arm pacer, underwent a successful surgery on his lower back in New Zealand during the second week of April. Following the surgery, he was advised to undergo rehabilitation for six weeks, until the end of May.

Despite fans eagerly awaiting Bumrah's return to the field, he has been unable to join the Indian team since October 2022. The 29-year-old first injured his lower back in August, which initially ruled him out of the 2022 Asia Cup. Bumrah then played a couple of T20Is against Australia in September and reinjured his lower back. He recently missed the entire IPL season for Mumbai Indians (MI).

Two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting believes that Jasprit Bumrah's absence will be a significant loss for Team India in the World Test Championship final. However, he has faith in Mohammed Shami's ability to fill the void created by Bumrah.

"Obviously they will miss [Jasprit] Bumrah, he's going to be a huge loss for them, but they still have the likes of [Mohammed] Shami, who will actually bowl well in English conditions,” Ponting said.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

READ| KL Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty responds to rumours of duo visiting strip club in London