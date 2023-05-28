IPL 2023 final: Sachin Tendulkar's tweet for Shubman Gill goes viral, netizens say 'rishta pakka samjhe Sara se'

Ahead of the IPL 2023 final, India legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a long note on social media that soon went viral. The Twitter post was full of appreciation for star batter Shubman Gill along with Sachin’s take on what factor could decide the final clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

“Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!” Sachin wrote.

“What truly impressed me about Shubman's batting was his remarkable temperament, unwavering calmness, hunger for runs and astute running between the wickets,” the cricket great showered unparalleled praise on Gill.

Shubman Gill's performance this season has been nothing short of unforgettable, marked by two centuries that left an indelible impact. One century ignited @mipaltan's hopes, while the other dealt them a crushing blow. Such is the unpredictable nature of cricket!



What truly… pic.twitter.com/R3VLWQxhoT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 28, 2023

In the expected usual joke, fans responded hilariously to the long post, teasing with the Shubman Gill-Sara Tendulkar dating rumour that refuses to die. Here are some of the hilarious responses.

To rishta pakka samjhe?? — Lohpurush Tony Stark (@lohpurush_stark) May 28, 2023

Dekh rha binod..

Sachin sir ne itna bada paragraph aaj tak kisi ke liye likha hai..

Chole bhature aur puran poli ka milan ho rha hai — Kartik (@kchandwaskar) May 28, 2023

Ain't reading this paragraph



And Saadi kra do dono ki jaldiiii — Saurav (@saurav_viratian) May 28, 2023

Chlo Sara ab papa ka phone vapis unhe dedo — (@Alreadysad__) May 28, 2023

Damaad — Sameer Shaikh (@isameerking) May 28, 2023

Sara kismat ka khel hai !!! — Mayur (@bhattmayur) May 28, 2023

Sachin sir to Shubman Gill : pic.twitter.com/RQCimPefmB — SwatKat (@swatic12) May 28, 2023

Sasur G ne Green Signal de dia hai Gill ko — Waqar Afridi (@WakaAfridi) May 28, 2023

Sachin’s tweet further read, “In high-scoring encounters, there are always decisive moments that shape the outcome, and Shubman's exceptional acceleration from the 12th over onwards propelled @gujarat_titans to a monumental total. It was a display of his capacity to seize momentum and make a profound impact on the game. Likewise, Mumbai briefly got back into the game with @TilakV9’s blistering 24 runs against @MdShami11 and were alive till @surya_14kumar got out.”

Sharing his verdict on the final’s expected outcome, Sachin wrote, “Gujarat are a formidable side and the wickets of @ShubmanGill, @hardikpandya7 & @DavidMillerSA12 will be key for Chennai tonight. @ChennaiIPL also bat deep with @msdhoni coming in as low as number 8, hence it could be a case of one team out-batting the other. It’s going to be an interesting Final to watch.”