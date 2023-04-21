IPL 2023: David Warner celebrates win vs KKR by imitating iconic scene from bollywood movie URI - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The Delhi Capitals have had a rocky start to their season, with their first victory coming in their sixth game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. However, the team's fortunes turned around thanks to a stellar performance from David Warner, who silenced his critics with a fluent half-century.

Despite losing some wickets in the middle, the Capitals were able to chase down the lowly total of 128 on a difficult wicket, with Axar Patel bringing them home. The team's bowlers also deserve credit, with four of them taking two wickets each and bowling KKR out for just 127.

Despite their position at the bottom of the table, the Delhi Capitals are not out of the running just yet. Captain David Warner has been a driving force behind the team's motivation, using the iconic 'Hows the Josh' dialogue from the movie 'URI: The Surgical Strike' to inspire his players.

In a viral video, Warner can be seen shouting at the top of his lungs, 'How is the Josh?' to which the team collectively responds, 'High sir!'

Watch:

A victory would undoubtedly have boosted the morale of the DC players, leaving them motivated to maintain their upward trajectory as they prepare to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

